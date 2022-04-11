Capcom has issued a trailer to announce the opening of the pre-orders from the Capcom Fighting Collectiona collection of ten fighting games that will also offer a museum with more than five hundred illustrations and a music player with more than four hundred audio tracks.

There will also be advanced features EX settings, Training Mode and the ability to save while playing.

Capcom also announced that pre-orders will give access to gods bonus content, in the form of music tracks and extra drawings. Let’s see what they are:

5 new illustrations exclusive to:

Chisato Mita

Yuri Kataiwa

Ryuji Higurashi

Tamio

SAKUTAMO

18 pieces of music remixed by:

CAP-JAMS (8 tracks)

Matt Cab (1 track)

KEIZOmachine! (1 track)

Olive Oil (1 track)

Mndsgn (1 track)

Knxwledge (6 tracks)

These are the games included in the collection (available in English and Japanese except where specified with *, which indicates a version only in Japanese):

Darkstalkers

Night Warriors

Vampire Savior

Vampire Hunter 2 *

Vampire Savior 2 *

Hyper Street Fighter II

Super Gem Fighter Minimix

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Cyberbots

Red Earth

The Capcom Fighting Collection will be available starting June 24, 2022 for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.