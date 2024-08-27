Many revelations have been made during Nintendo’s partner showcase recently, and one of the most relevant was none other than Capcom Fighting Collection 2the sequel to the title released two years ago that contained the arcade fighting gems of the company that created Street Fighter.

Here is the trailer:

The games included in the compilation are:

Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

Project Justice

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

Will arrive at PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC at some point in 2025. The version of is excluded Xbox even though the first part did arrive there.

Via: Capcom