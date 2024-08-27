During this afternoon’s Nintendo Direct CAPCOM announced the collection CAPCOM FIGHTING COLLECTION 2. Coming in 2025 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch And PCthe collection includes eight beloved fighting games developed by the company.

Inside we will find:

CAPCOM vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

CAPCOM vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

CAPCOM Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

Project Justice

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

All games in the collection will have a set of improvements to quality of lifeas well as the implementation of the online mode to challenge opponents from all over the world.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

CAPCOM FIGHTING COLLECTION 2 – Trailer

Capcom Fighting Collection™ 2 is coming in 2025! During the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, it was announced that MARVEL vs. CAPCOM® Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will be available on September 12 (digital) and November 22 (physical)! Milan (August 27, 2024) – Announced during today’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, another massive fighting game collection is coming in 2025 with the release of Capcom Fighting Collection™ 2 on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation® 4, and PC via Steam! Combining classics like Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 featuring fan-favorite fighting games like Power Stone 2 in one package, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is packed with new features, including online play and quality of life updates across all eight games! Today it was also announced that the MARVEL vs. CAPCOM® Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics – with unforgettable games like X-MEN™ vs. STREET FIGHTER®, MARVEL™ vs. CAPCOM® 2: New Age of Heroes And Marvel Super Heroes™ vs. Street Fighter® featuring the adorable hidden character Norimaro (Japanese ROM only) – will be released digitally on Thursday, September 12 (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam) and physically on Friday, November 22 (PlayStation 4), with pre-orders for the digital versions on Nintendo Switch and Steam starting today! To see the announcement trailer, visit YouTubewhile for the latest news and information, visit the official sites (Capcom Fighting Collection 2, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM® Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics) and the Capcom Press Center. Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is a collection of fighting games and entertainment classics coming to modern platforms for the first time, including: Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

Project Justice

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein A list of new features is coming to the collection, including: Take on friends online : Online play is available in all eight titles, with rollback netcode for a solid and stable online experience!

: Online play is available in all eight titles, with rollback netcode for a solid and stable online experience! Training : Training Mode is now available in all titles with tons of customizable options.

: Training Mode is now available in all titles with tons of customizable options. Expanded language support : 14 languages ​​will be supported, including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, Russian, Polish, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Arabic!

: 14 languages ​​will be supported, including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, Russian, Polish, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Arabic! Museum-worthy content : Explore art and music galleries featuring official artwork, concept art, design documents, and other never-before-seen content.

: Explore art and music galleries featuring official artwork, concept art, design documents, and other never-before-seen content. Personalize your experience : Fine-tune the specifics of your gaming experience through specialized EX Settings for each game, various Display Filters, button customization, and more.

: Fine-tune the specifics of your gaming experience through specialized EX Settings for each game, various Display Filters, button customization, and more. Do you need a break? Mid-game saves have been added!

Mid-game saves have been added! Additional updates: Various game balance adjustments and quality of life improvements across all eight games. Capcom Fighting Collection 2 And MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics bring together some of the most memorable games in fighting game history, and we can’t wait for players new and old to join the fray with us when these titles release.

Source: CAPCOM