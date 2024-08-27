Taking advantage of the showcase offered by this afternoon’s Nintendo Partner Direct, Capcom presented the Capcom Fighting Collection 2a new collection that includes 8 great classics of the fighting genre from the Japanese company’s huge catalog.

Let’s immediately see the list of games included:

Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

Project Justice

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

As with the previous collection, this time there are some extras, including a gallery with sketches and illustrations and a music player with soundtracks from all the titles. There will also be additional features, including EX options, training mode, the ability to save at any time, specials that can be activated with a button, additional filters and the netcode rollback for online matches.