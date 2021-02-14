There are still months until the departure of Resident Evil 8: Village on various platforms. But it’s one of the most anticipated games of the year, and Capcom he knows.

It is for the same reason that members of the team in charge of this title have begun to participate in various interviews.

Among them the producer Peter fabiano. In # 185 of the magazine Playstation Official Magazine, corresponding to March, made important statements about this title.

Resident Evil 8: Village follows the style of past installments

Regarding the famous villain of the game, he commented ‘Dimitrescu and his three daughters remember everything you would expect from the vampire lore’.

He continued with ‘We’re not saying that’s what they are, but there’s certainly something that feels supernatural about what’s going on’.

He even stated ‘We don’t want to get too far ahead of the story, but what I can say is that all creatures fall within the context of the Resident Evil world’.

Fabian highlighted ‘We can assure you that Resident Evil Village takes into account the general world and history of the series’. He revealed that after working on the previous game he started developing it.

They like me Ethan as a character, and for the same reason, they decided to continue the arc of their story. They wanted players to see what was going on through his eyes, especially since this is a direct sequel.

It will be the best survival horror, according to Peter Fabiano

‘This really helped keep our vision on target’explained Peter fabiano.

It was after he declared ‘And since we constantly share information between Resident Evil teams, that actually helped inform us to make what we consider the best survival horror to date.’.

If in Capcom They are so sure of the above, so they really must have gotten to work. Hopefully it is an innovation in the genre.

Fabian let see that with Resident Evil 8: Village ‘They took a lot of inspiration from Resident Evil 4’. He continued saying ‘the team has gone to great lengths to create a truly authentic feeling’.

When it comes to the gameplay ‘there are many surprises to keep you on your toes; players will find a balance between combat, exploration and puzzle solving ‘. We will have to wait for May 7 to find out for ourselves.

Source.



