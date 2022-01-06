The Japanese company confirms a DLC for Village and the celebration of the anniversaries of Street Fighter and Mega Man.

2021 has been a good year for Capcom. The Japanese have launched such prominent titles as Resident Evil Village, the latest big installment in the legendary horror franchise, or Monster hunter rise, whose action RPG is not only available on Nintendo Switch, but will also arrive on PC in just a few days.

Due to the success of both games, it is logical that the company continues to want to nurture new content to them. In a post in Famitsu (translated by Siliconera), from Capcom they have received the year 2022 commenting on some brushstrokes of their future plans, which include both Resident Evil and Monster Hunter.

On the saga of fear, they have dropped that they will continue to carry out remakes like the ones we have seen in the second and third installments, so we could expect a revamped future of the fourth relatively soon. However, the most outstanding thing is the reference to a Village DLC, which has been confirmed and would be available in 2022, with no further details offered on it.

There will be news about Mega Man and Street FighterIn relation to Monster Hunter, the company is focused on launching Rise on computers and how Sunbreak will work, the great expansion which will land in the summer of this year on Switch and PC. They have reiterated that we will know the news that it brings next spring, so we will have to wait a few months to know what its story is about and what new monsters we will find in front of.

In addition to all this, from Capcom they have ensured that they will continue working on other franchises, having specifically mentioned the anniversaries of sagas such as Mega Man, the action and platform series with numerous installments behind it, or Street Fighter, the mythical fighting series that could return next year with a sixth installment highly anticipated by fans. of the genre.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Capcom, Resident Evil, Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Street Fighter, Mega Man and DLC.