Yesterday afternoon, the THAT revealed that the E3 This year it would be taking place completely online. This is due to the recent waves of infections caused by the new variant Omicron of COVID-19. Well now Capcom has decided to do the same but with the Capcom Cup VIII, one of the most important events for fighting games.

Via Twitter, the account of Capcom Fighters, dedicated to sharing all kinds of news related to eSports, explained that this tournament will no longer be held in person and instead we will have a completely online event for professional players.

Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and after careful consideration, Capcom once again finds itself in the difficult position of having to cancel #CAPCOMCUP. We will be producing an online season final similar to last year. # CPT2021 # SFL2021 details following: pic.twitter.com/BwW8YqN9F4 – Capcom Fighters (@CapcomFighters) January 7, 2022

Further, Capcom also announced the cancellation of the Street Fighter League: World Championship 2021, another important event of Street Fighter. Capcom He preferred to give priority to the health and well-being of both the players and those attending these competitions, so for now there will be no physical events on any of the games of the Japanese company.

Editor’s note: While it is certainly disappointing to learn of the cancellations of these events, the first thing organizers should consider is protecting everyone involved, including the community. Maybe next year things will be much better, but for now it will be better to stay safe at home.

Via: Capcom