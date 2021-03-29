At the time we write this news we realize that we are a month and a half away from the launch of Resident Evil Villge. This means that the promotion and marketing campaigns around this game will be everywhere and – surely – you will find yourself a surprise on more than one occasion.

Now what do we mean by surprises? Well, how about a life-size cardboard ‘stand’ of Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village? Yes, just like you just read it. At least Asia Capcom is distributing these pieces where you can see the villain of RE8 in real size.

It is worth noting that Lady Dimitrescu was the topic of conversation between fans and outsiders Resident Evil 8 when we saw her in action in one of the latest trailers. The result was the birth of a new figure full of popularity from which Capcom you are getting the most out of it.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that the image we share with you was not captured by a fan, on the contrary, Capcom He first published it through his account Facebook for Asito. Will this promotion be extended to other regions where it will also be released Resident Evil 8?

When is Resident Evil 8 coming out?

In case you have the doubt and do not know when it comes out, we will tell you that the expected Resident Evil 8 It will be ready for next May 7th. As we mentioned, we are just over a month away, so expect lots of news and previews on this long-awaited title.

On the other hand, on which consoles will Resident Evil Village? According to the information available, this title will appear in PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Steam. In case the aforementioned platforms weren’t enough, it will also be in Stadia.

Are you excited for this new installment in the series that has just turned 25?




