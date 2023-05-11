In its year-end financial results released Wednesday, covering the year ended March 31, 2023, the publisher of resident Evil it said it had sold 41.7 million games during the 12-month period. This is up from 32.6 million games in the previous fiscal year and breaks its record for the most games sold in a business year. The company said sales of its games helped it post a sixth straight year of record profits “on all levels” and its 10th straight year of growth in operating income.

The company achieved record sales in part by launching two new titles in its flagship series, resident evil 4 (which was released a week before the end of the reporting period in March 2023) and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreakwhich sold around 3.75 million and 5.45 million units respectively.

However, the vast majority of its sales came from catalog titles, which Capcom Defined as games released in the previous fiscal year or earlier. These sales, which according to the company were mainly made up of titles from the series Monster Hunter, resident Evil and devil may cryreached 29.3 million units, surpassing the 24 million units of the previous fiscal year.

Capcom said that 12.4 million sales corresponded to new titles. The company launched 35 new products during fiscal year 2023, including Mega Man: Battle Network Legacy Collection, Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition, Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium and Capcom Fighting Collection.

89.4% of its game sales over the 12 months were digital (37.3 million) and 19.7% were sold in Japan (8.2 million). Apart from MH Rise: Sunbreak and RE4the company’s best-selling titles during the fiscal year were Monster Hunter Rise (3.7 million), resident evil 2 (2.25 million) and resident evil 3 (1.95 million).

Capcom said it expects to break sales and profit records again in its current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2024, and which includes the launch of Street Fighter 6 in June and the new IP exoprimal in July.

The president of Capcom recently said that the company aims to sell 10 million copies of Street Fighter 6which would break the series record set by Street Fighter V with 7 million copies sold.

Via: VGC

Author’s note: It’s good to see a company like Capcomenjoying financial health, although they practically got up with remakes, they are already daring to experiment with new IPs.