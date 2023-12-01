After the success of the remake of Resident Evil 4, many are wondering what the next step will be for the company. Rumors have indicated that the ninth main installment is already on the way, but fans also want to see more remakes. Fortunately, for this group of people, Capcom has confirmed that it plans to continue reimagining the classic games in this series.

During an awards event for PlayStation partners in Japan, Yasuhiro Anpo, director of the Resident Evil 4 remake, was asked about the possibility of seeing more remakes of this popular franchise. Although he confirmed plans to continue with this path, He did not reveal what the next title will be to receive this type of treatment. This is what he commented:

“Yeah. We have released three remakes so far and they have all been very well received. Since it allows a modern audience to play these games, it’s something I’m happy to do as someone who loves these older games and wants to continue making more. The game we will remake in the future is something we would like to announce in the future, so please look forward to it. When developing a new game, there is no way to know what will be well received by players, which makes it difficult. In the case of a remake, there are already players who have played the original, which I think can be seen as an advantage. We are very grateful to users who express their opinion. It allows us to develop taking into account the opinion of the player. For example, if that’s how the players feel, then maybe we can do it that way. I think this is one of the reasons why our remakes are so well received.”

Along with this, Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, producer of the remake of Resident Evil 4, mentioned that They still plan to continue using the RE Engine as the main development engine, this thanks to all the benefits it provides when sharing information between teams. This is what he said about it:

“We use RE Engine for many of our titles. It is true that sharing information (between teams) has greatly benefited the speed of development.”

Behind the Resident Evil 4, Capcom has multiple options when it comes to remakes. The most obvious path is to continue along the main line, and give this treatment to Resident Evil 5, which is originally from the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, and would continue with the action focus. However, fans better hope this type of treatment is applied to Code Veronicathe classic that came to Dreamcast in 2020, and was originally intended as Resident Evil 3.

Yes ok Code Veronicaan improved version, received a remastering for Xbox 360 and PS3, which is available on current generation consoles through backward compatibility, This is still a very traditional experience for the seriesso a remake would be spectacular.

Finally, The possibility is not ruled out that the original resident Evileither Resident Evil 0also receive a remake. While the Resident Evil remake is considered the pinnacle of traditional survival horror, let’s remember that this style of game was no longer popular at the time, and this experience was a commercial failure, so another reimagining, with a third-party camera person, it is a valid possibility.

No matter what direction Capcom takes, we are sure it will be a great experience. On related topics, we tell you what will happen to the series in 2024. Likewise, the first rumors of Resident Evil 9.

Editor’s Note:

Like everyone, I would like to see a remake of Code Veronica. It’s one of the few games in the series that I haven’t had the chance to play, so a reimagining would be perfect to allow more people to experience this installment. However, it would also be interesting to see another remake of the original Resident Evil.

Via: IGN