To celebrate today’s launch of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Capcom has released a video performance of a traditional Japanese theater show detailing its story.

It’s performed by the National Bunraku Theatre, an Osaka-based company celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Bunraku theater combines narrative recitation, puppetry, and music, dating back to the Edo period from 1603 to 1868.

The performance is a tribute to the new game, which is steeped in Japanese folklore.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – Demo TrailerWatch on YouTube

Titled “Ceremony of the Deity: The Maiden’s Destiny”, the play acts as a prequel to the game, introducing its two protagonists Soh and the Maiden through specially created puppets.

You can watch the full performance below. Performed in Japanese, it’s subtitled in English.

Capcom & National Bunraku Theater – Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Special Bunraku PerformanceWatch on YouTube

The game itself combines fast-paced action with tower defense gameplay and is out today across PlayStation 4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, including via Game Pass.

A demo from earlier this month is still available to give the game a try.

The game was first revealed at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase, with a proper look at gameplay provided at the Xbox Partner Direct earlier this year.