To visit this celebration site, you simply have to enter Capcom Town. Once there, surely many will receive a strong blow of nostalgia. After all, the town is filled with a myriad of its most iconic characters. Not to mention an unstoppable selection of tunes instantly recognizable by his fans.

Several of the buildings in town have pins that you can click on. These can take you to the official sites of some of their franchises or give you information about their history. Of course, the most striking are the virtual museum and the collection of classic games. In the latter you can enjoy Megaman and its sequel, Street Fighter II, end fight and Mega Man X from your computer.

It is well worth taking a walk around Capcom Town if you are a fan of one of the multitude of sagas that they have given us. Surely you can spend hours enjoying its museum or its small collection of classic games. So you may already have a plan for this day.

What else is Capcom preparing for its fortieth anniversary?

This site is not where the company celebrations end. This June 12 they have planned the Capcom Showcase. In this transmission they will share several news about their upcoming titles. They also indicated that it will also function as a celebration of their 40th anniversary.

Source: Capcom

They still don’t give any clues about the announcements we can expect, but it could be a very interesting event. If you don’t want to miss it, you can watch it on YouTube and Twitch this June 12 at 4 pm, Mexico Central Time.. What would you like to see announced in this showcase?

