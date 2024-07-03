While we usually talk about large-scale studio acquisitions by the most famous studios in the industry, these are the exceptions. Normally, when we hear about one company acquiring another, This is related to support teams, and this is the case for Capcomwho now owns Minimum Studios.

Minimum Studios is an animation studio in Taiwan, which specializes in facial expressions and body animations. Through a statement, Capcom has confirmed the purchase of Minimum Studios through shares. In total, it is mentioned that the Japanese company paid $27 thousand dollars for this equipment. This is what was said about it:

“Based in Taiwan, Minimum Studios’ strength lies in animation production for home video game development, and the studio has worked on major Capcom titles in the past. Capcom decided to make the studio its subsidiary in order to sustainably strengthen its technological and development capabilities, with the aim of achieving its long-term management goal of 100 million units in annual sales.”

This shouldn't come as a surprise. Minimum Studios and Capcom have collaborated in the past, with this team participating in Dragon's Dogma 2 recently. In this way, it will be interesting to see how they supported the rest of the teams of the Japanese company.

A decision that makes sense. Minimum Studios already has experience working with Capcom so the integration will surely not be a problem for the two companies. We can only wait to see the fruits of their efforts.

