Bad things have turned out this week for the Brazilian professional player Robson ‘Robinho’ Oliveira, which specializes in the game of Street fighter v from Capcom.

In a live broadcast made on the Internet, he confessed to the abuse against his ex-partner, which sparked a tremendous controversy on social networks.

To the extent that he was prohibited from participating in any competition worldwide, and incidentally, he is in the crosshairs of the Brazilian authorities.

Robson Oliveira is cheeky during a broadcast

The cheek he spoke with is creepy. He spoke of his ‘adventure’ with the young woman who was his girlfriend, and who also participated in a group sexual abuse against him.

Based on this, it is obvious that there are more involved in this case. Apparently Oliveira acted under the influence of alcohol. In the chat during the streaming some accused him of committing a premeditated crime and he laughed at them.

After all the scandal generated by this player of Street fighter v He claimed that what he said was a joke. But now no one believes him and the person who suffered the attack is expected to make a complaint against him.

What he said during the broadcast could be taken as a confession and led to jail time. Capcom already took action on the matter and published a statement via @CapcomFighters, your account in Twitter.

The link to the video is here

Capcom bans you from Street Fighter V tournaments and more

The company justified its decision by saying that Robson Oliveira I participate in ‘reprehensible and heinous acts’, which is something very evident. He also mentioned his policy of ‘zero tolerance’ regarding the violation of its code of conduct for players.

He disapproved of this player’s attitude and prohibited him from competing in any ‘event owned and / or operated by Capcom, including Capcom Cup, Capcom Pro Tour and Street Fighter League’.

So it will apply to ‘tournaments and events in all locations throughout the world’. Something that @CapcomFighters highlighted is that the case of Robson ‘Robinho’ Oliveira is ‘quickly investigated’ by local law enforcement agencies in Brazil.

This is to prevent the act committed by this player from going unpunished. This is undoubtedly some of the worst news that has been heard recently. Hopefully the law acts quickly and expeditiously.

