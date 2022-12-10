Final Fight is free with Capcom Arcade Stadium until December 12, 2022 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. So if it interests you, you must hurry to redeem it and make it yours forever, or at least until you go to occupy some pit.

Capcom Arcade Stadium is one of two collections of classic arcade titles from Capcom (the other is Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium), which include dozens of more and less well-known arcades. Final Fight is one of the scrolling fighting games that was able to redefine the genre, between huge sprites, ultra-defined and colorful graphics and innovative gameplay that made the brawls in which the player was involved particularly exciting, thanks to an excellent hit response.

The games in the Capcom Arcade Stadium collections can be purchased individually or in different bundles. Consider that each collection already gives away a basic game (the vertical scrolling shooter 1943 – The Battle of Midway – with the first, the platformer SonSon with the second), so if you download both and redeem Final Fight, you will get three free arcade games .