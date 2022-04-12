Capcom announced Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadiuma collection of 32 arcade video games from the legendary Japanese company that will soon arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Although the names of the titles included in this second edition have not been disclosed, Capcom promises to provide more information in the coming weeks.

After the first Capcom Arcade Stadium, released in May of last year containing 32 more classic titles, now it’s time for a second collection for fans of the genre. Also in this case there will be a free game inside, indeed SonSon. Not only that, but those who pre-order the Capcom Fighting Collection announced yesterday will also receive Three Wonder.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is bringing another 32 arcade classics to Switch, PS4, XB1, and PC! SonSon will be a free download with this collection, and pre-orders / early purchases of Capcom Fighting Collection will also get Three Wonders as a bonus at launch.

More info soon! pic.twitter.com/cj3c4zKMfn – Capcom Europe (@CapcomEurope) April 11, 2022



In the previous case, the business model was based on three different packages divided into three main periods, Dawn of the Arcade (from 1984 to 1988), Arcade Revolution (from 1989 to 1992) and Arcade Evolution (from 1992 to 2001). Players had the option to get all packs for € 39.99 or each separately for € 14.99. Probably this collection will also have the same model, however we just have to wait for more information from Capcom.

