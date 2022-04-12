Keeping faith with the leak of last April 1st, here it is CAPCOM has finally come to officially announce the new collection Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadiumcontaining the beauty of 32 arcade classics.

Although it is not yet possible to know the release date, it has at least been revealed that SonSon will be the title offered as a free download, while pre-launch reservations and purchases will allow for Three Wonders as a bonus.

We look forward to more details about it!

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu