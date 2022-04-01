A second collection of arcade titles by brand CAPCOM seems to be on the way, at least according to what was reported by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. The Korean soil product classification site has in fact recently welcomed an evaluation form for a not yet announced product Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium for PC.

A tab has also been opened for Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle # 1suggesting that the release could be divided into packages, as happened for the first collection.

Source: Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea Street Gematsu