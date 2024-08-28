During the recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, two fighting game collections were announced for release in the coming months: Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Capcom Fighting Collection 2, bringing some of the genre’s most iconic and beloved titles to modern devices. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection is scheduled for a digital release on September 12, 2024, followed by a physical release on November 22, 2024. This collection features classic titles such as X-MEN vs. Street Fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes, and Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, along with the addition of the Japanese-exclusive hidden character Norimaro. The collection is an incredible opportunity for fans to relive some of the fighting game genre’s most iconic crossover experiences.

In parallel, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 was announced for 2025, a collection that will include eight games: Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro, Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Capcom Fighting Evolution, Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER, Project Justice, Power Stone, Power Stone 2 and Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein, . This collection will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam, offering players the opportunity to explore a wide range of titles that have marked the history of the genre. Capcom Fighting Collection 2 does not limit itself to reproducing the original games, but introduces a series of innovations aimed at improving the gaming experience. These include the ability to play online with netcode rollback, which guarantees stability and reactivity in matches, and the Training mode, available in all titles of the collection, enriched with numerous customizable options to hone your skills.

Additionally, the collection features expanded language support, with 14 languages ​​available, including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Chinese, making the game accessible to a global audience. Players will also be able to explore art and music galleries, including official works, concept art and design documents, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process that went into making these titles. Another notable feature is the ability to customize the gameplay experience through EX Settings and various view filters, allowing players to tailor the game to their preferences. For those who need a break, a mid-game save function has been introduced, adding to the various quality of life improvements and gameplay balance adjustments found throughout the collection.