This beginning of the week has been quite fruitful for Capcomsince they had a new event with some news, announcing that there will be a demo for Kunitsu Gami Path of The Goddess and also the release date of the remaster of Dead Rising. On the other hand, the franchise of resident Evil was not going to be absent, as there was talk of the release of the seventh main game on devices Manzanabut there was talk of a much bigger surprise.

Through the video chat, one of the franchise’s key producers, Koshi Nakanishi, mentioned that they had no idea what to do after the seventh and eighth installments, as they had already explored everything they wanted to in terms of gameplay. However, they already have a clear idea of ​​what the next step for the franchise in question would be, so they are currently working on the project, and that indicates that it is just in the planning stage.

It was really hard to decide what to do after the 7th. But I found it and to be honest it looks substantial. I can’t share any details yet but I hope you’re excited for the day I can do it.



Franchise Synopsis:

Resident Evil is a science fiction horror media franchise created by Capcom. It began as a video game series and has expanded into films, comics, novels, and other media. The series is known for its horror, survival, and action themes, and has been a significant influence on the horror video game genre. The video game series debuted in 1996 with the release of the first game for the PlayStation. The games typically follow various protagonists battling zombies and other creatures created by the Umbrella Corporation, which is conducting experiments with a virus known as the “T-Virus.” It has had a huge impact on popular culture and has influenced many other horror video games. It is one of the most successful and long-running video game franchises, known for its mix of horror and action, memorable characters, and complex plots.

For now the franchise of resident Evil has no immediate future that we gamers know of. That is, there are no new games announced.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: That definitely raises the spirits, even if a new installment is predictable. After all, it is, along with Monster Hunter, the franchise that generates the most profit for Capcom.