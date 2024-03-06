Capcom has announced it plans to raise salaries by at least five percent on average in the next financial year, as well as an increase to starting salaries for graduate hires in 2025.

The change will also be accompanied by a one-off payment to all current employees and those who join the company from April 2024 onwards, Capcom revealed in a press release.

The changes are part of Capcom's HR investment strategy, and the company said it is committing to “pursuing further investment in human capital and the acquisition of exceptional talent.”



The one-off payment to all employees is described as “an investment in the people who support the future of the company” by Capcom.

Graduate salaries will rise from ¥235,000 to ¥300,000 (which currently converts to around £1233 to £1575) a month from April 2025, representing a 21.7 percent increase.

Capcom previously increased its starting salary in 2022, along with Koei Tecmo and Bandai Namco, in a similar bid to attract and retain staff.

This is a nice change compared to the news of layoffs we've come to expect recently. The number of layoffs in 2024 is so far estimated to be over 7500. The total number of layoffs in 2023 is estimated to be 10,500. If you're wondering why so many jobs are being cut, we have an explainer from GamesIndustry.biz head Chris Dring on why there are so many layoffs in the video games industry right now.

Capcom has been confirmed for tonight's Xbox Partner Preview showcase, where we'll get to see new gameplay footage of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Capcom is also holding two showcases of its own in the next week, with Dragon's Dogma 2, Street Fighter 6, and the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories remake all expected to feature.