Capcom has announced a Resident Evil showcase set for 10pm UK time on 21st January 2021.

Don? T miss the Resident Evil Showcase on January 21st at 10pm GMT / 11pm CET! Join Brittney Brombacher ( @BlondeNerd ) on a guided tour of Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer, first-ever gameplay, and lots more Resident Evil news! pic.twitter.com/BSNiFPpkbV – Capcom Europe (@CapcomEurope) January 14, 2021

During the show we’ll get our first look at gameplay of Resident Evil Village, “and lots more Resident Evil news”.

Perhaps that suggests we’ll see announcements around other new upcoming Resident Evil games, and maybe a release date for Village.

Resident Evil Village is a direct follow-up to the superb Resident Evil 7, and is due out on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at some point in 2021.