Although the Summer Game Fest has come to an end, Capcom He still has plans for the summer. In this way, the Japanese company has revealed that Next week he plans to hold a presentation focused on some of his games for this season.including Dead Rising Deluxe Remasterrecently announced remaster.

Through its social networks, Capcom Next – Summer 2024 has been confirmed, digital presentation that will take place on July 1st at 3:00 PM (Pacific Time), or 4:00 PM (Mexico City time), and will last approximately 25 minutes. Here we will have more information about Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddessand Resident Evil 7 for iOS/Mac.

Tune in on July 1, 3pm PT for CAPCOM NEXT – Summer 2024, a 25-min event sharing info on 3 titles! 1️⃣ First details on @DeadRising Deluxe Remaster!

2️⃣ News on @Kunitsu_Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Unfortunately, The presentation will not have new information about Monster Hunter Wildsor one of the rumored Capcom projects. While it will be interesting to have more information about Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and Resident Evil 7 For iOS/Mac, the real focus is on Dead Rising Deluxe Remastera remastering that was announced yesterday without revealing its release date or platforms on which it will be available.

While a surprise is not entirely ruled out, it is best to keep expectations realistic and focus only on these three titles. Remember, Capcom Next – Summer 2024 will take place next July 1 at 4:00 PM (Mexico City time). In related topics, you can learn more Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster here. Likewise, the release date for the new Street Fighter movie has already been set.

I want to know more about Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. The remaster will surely be the first of many approaches to this series. Likewise, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess It is a game that catches my attention, but I still need to see more information, and this event will fulfill this objective.

