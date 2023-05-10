The beta will start on the morning of Friday, May 19 at 00:00 PT / 05:00 ET / 08:00 BST or 1am Mexico City time and will end on the morning of Monday, May 22 at 00: 00 PT / 05:00 ET / 08:00 BST 1am Mexico City time. The test will be available on consoles PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Steamand anyone will be able to play and participate in online matches, even if they don’t have a PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold account (though they’ll need one for the final game).

The only requirement is that players create an account Capcom ID if they don’t already have one, and link it to the platform of your choice. Capcom recommends doing it before the open beta launch so players can start testing Street Fighter 6 faster. Capcom says that the open beta will feature the same playable characters and content that were present in the second closed beta, which took place in December 2022.

Players will be able to choose between Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, Luke, and Jamie, and will be able to fight in six different arenas. They will also be able to create a character and participate in Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, Battle Center Matches, and Open Tournaments. They will have access to other modes such as Training Mode, Hub Item Shop, Extreme Battles, Game Center, Challenges, DJ Booth, and Photo Point.

Street Fighter 6 will launch on June 2 with an initial cast of 18 characters.

