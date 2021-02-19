With Resident Evil VIII it seems that Capcom has the start of the new generation covered. Now Capcom announces Arcade Stadium including 32 of its classic games, and with this it brings us a discharge of nostalgia that will come directly to the previous and new generation consoles (to the latter due to backward compatibility). Arcade Stadium is a collection of retro arcade games that promises to transport us back to the times when games like 1943: The Battle of Midway or Ghosts’ n Goblins were first enjoyed.
The collection comes in epoch-sorted packs with 10 games each or the full 32-game set. The collection includes virtual recreations of arcade machines, with filters that simulate the graphics of that time. We don’t have an official release date yet.
Capcom announces Arcade Stadium but it will not be sold in a single package. Available to purchase in three different bundles of ten games at launch, the titles on offer recall many iconic Capcom titles such as Bionic Commando and Striker. There will also be the option of buy individually 1943: The Battle of Midway and Ghosts’ n Goblins. It is a compilation of all the classic Capcom genres, but also with improvements and new features.
Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (1984 to 1988): Vulgus, Pirate Ship Higemaru, 1942, Tatakai no Banka, Legendary Wings, Bionic Commando, Forgotten Worlds, Ghouls’ n Ghosts.
Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (1989 to 1992): Strider, Dynasty Wars, Final Fight, 1941: Counter Attack, Senjo no Okami II, Mega Twins, Carrier Air Wing, Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, Captain Commando, Varth: Operation Thunderstorm.
Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (1992 to 2001): Warriors of Fate, Street Fighter II ‘: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Powered Gera: Strategic Variant Armor Equipment, Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness, 19XX: The War Against Destiny, Battle Circuit, Giga Wing, 1944: The Loop Master, Progea
