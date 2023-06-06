Isn’t it too early for this? It doesn’t matter! Seems like everyone has something ready in case the E3 did not announce his death, so they were left with material to present at the beginning of June and that is good for gamers. Capcom announced that it will carry out a new showcase on June 12 through his official Twitter account.

According to reliable sources, the show will last 36 minutes, so it will be much shorter than what we have been seeing from Sony and what Microsoft and Bethesda have prepared, but since Capcom It has given us so much satisfaction this year, they can come and present what they want and we will applaud them, most likely they will be new trailers and some gameplay of what they showed recently.

The next #CapcomShowcase has been announced for Monday 12th June! ONE WEEK TODAY! Are we going to see Ada/Wesker Mercenaries DLC? Separate Ways? THE NEXT RESIDENT EVIL? 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/2IBhOeEpMs — Will | Resident Evil Central 👁️ (@ResiEvilCentral) June 5, 2023

Remember that June 11 (one day before the presentation) Capcom celebrates its number anniversary 40 (although it was founded in 1979, it was in 1983 when it was established as Capcom Co.Ltd.), so this short presentation may be a compilation, a summary of his story, I don’t know, but I’m excited and I’m sure it will be great.

The appointment is Monday June 12 from 2023 to 4pm Mexico City time.

Via: GoNintendo