Capcom seems to be at the center of an important rumor that started from Jeff Grubb, especially concerning the struggle between the acquisitions between Microsoft and Sony.

In fact, after Sony’s purchase of Bungie (find more details in our dedicated news), Jeff Grubb launched a small clue regarding a possible acquisition, using the term “It Takes Two To Tango“.

The journalist was not unbalanced, but many users obviously thought of Hazelight, the study of Josef Fares, well-known author of A Way Out And It Takes Two, the latter also won the Game of the Year award in 2021.

However, later Grubb denied the reference to the two companies, so the same community threw itself on Capcom, through a very special link: a trophy of Resident Evil 5, released back in 2009, is called “It Takes Two To Tango”, so it is legitimate that some users have thought that this is the quote that Jeff Grubb used to indicate the possible acquisition.

Jeff Grubb teases an even bigger acquisition on the horizon. He said “It Takes Two To Tango” who do you think he’s teasing? Mike says Jeff isn’t teasing Take-Two Timestamp:https://t.co/zSQVfQLZp6 pic.twitter.com/fUGMi2TRER – Idle Sloth (@ IdleSloth84) January 31, 2022

We would like to clarify one thing before it is too late, what is reported are only rumors and speculations, in the current state of things Sony has absolutely not confirmed or denied, but it certainly coincides very well with the words of the same company on the future of internal studies. Bungie is certainly not an isolated case for the Japanese house, so the purchase of Capcom on balance seems to be quite feasible.

If that were true, then Sony would win IPs of the caliber of the aforementioned Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Monster Hunter and many others. This seems to be a great time for acquisitions, given that the “war” has gone from waging an exclusive deal to dealing with internal firms.

The news on the story linked to Jeff Grubb and Capcom ends here for today, stay connected with us so as not to miss any news.