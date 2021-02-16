Capcom CEO Peter Fabiano has made a lot of headlines this month when talking about the imminent release of Resident Evil Village. After confirming data such as that this new installment will have a much larger map than Resident Evil 7 and that it will have a comerciant with which players can interact to buy weapon upgrades, we have learned via wccftech as Fabiano this time has mentioned that Resident Evil Village is inspired by Resident Evil 4.
4 details of the map of Resident Evil 8 that you can not miss
“You will notice that we were clearly inspired by Resident Evil 4. The team has put a lot of effort into creating a really true feel. There are numerous surprises to always be on the lookout for; players will find a balance between combat, exploration and puzzle solving. This statement by the head of Capcom may show the dynamics of the new video game in the saga that could be partially focused on armed confrontation and action, as did Resident Evil 4, one of the most beloved games in the franchise – and in full development of a remake-. Fabiano also shares that Resident Evil Village “It will be the best survival horror made to date.”
Capcom acknowledges that Resident Evil Village is inspired by Resident Evil 4
As Capcom has confirmed, Resident Evil 8 will hit the market on May 7, 2021. And it will do so for the new version of consoles, Xbox Series X | S, PS5 and PC, as well as for Xbox One and PS4. In addition, Resident Evil 8 will be updated for free on Xbox Series X | S thanks to Smart Delivery. As we can see on the Xbox Store, Capcom will unleash the potential of the RE Engine on Xbox Series X | S. And that will not be all, because Resident Evil 8 will have a deluxe edition.
