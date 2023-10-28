In the latest Q&A published together with the latest data for shareholders Capcomthe company reiterated that it plans to release a “major” game not yet announced officially by the end of the fiscal year, which will end on March 31, 2024.
This is not completely new information. If you have a good memory you will probably remember that this detail also emerged in the financial report published last July, where at the time Capcom had spoken of a mysterious game capable of selling millions of copies.
Considering the relative proximity to launch, many expected an announcement during Gamescom 2023 in August or the Tokyo Game Show in September. As we know, this was not the case, suggesting that perhaps the project had been postponed internally. However, this second hypothesis is also wrong.
Consequently, considering that there are just over 5 months left until March 31, 2024, it is reasonable to hypothesize that Capcom’s mysterious game will be presented shortly, with the first thought obviously going to the The Game Awards 2023 in Decemberwhich would represent a perfect showcase.
A new Monster Hunter to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary?
Capcom has been inscrutable on the identity of the game in question, with the most plausible candidate in our opinion being represented by a new Monster Huntergiven that it fits perfectly with the profile of a “major” title capable of “selling millions of copies”.
The latest exponent of the hunting game series is Monster Hunter Rise, published on Switch in 2021 and subsequently also landed on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles, whose support with new content has now ended for several months. We also know that two different teams are working on the franchise, with the author of Monster Hunter World (released at the beginning of 2018) who in the meantime may have completed preparations for the next game, perhaps just in time to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the sagawhich coincidentally will be March 11, 2024.
Having said this, we cannot exclude Capcom’s other flagship IPs, such as Resident Evil and Devil May Cry. Even in this case, we just have to wait to know for sure.
#Capcom #big #game #planned #March #announcement