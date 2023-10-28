In the latest Q&A published together with the latest data for shareholders Capcomthe company reiterated that it plans to release a “major” game not yet announced officially by the end of the fiscal year, which will end on March 31, 2024.

This is not completely new information. If you have a good memory you will probably remember that this detail also emerged in the financial report published last July, where at the time Capcom had spoken of a mysterious game capable of selling millions of copies.

Considering the relative proximity to launch, many expected an announcement during Gamescom 2023 in August or the Tokyo Game Show in September. As we know, this was not the case, suggesting that perhaps the project had been postponed internally. However, this second hypothesis is also wrong.

Consequently, considering that there are just over 5 months left until March 31, 2024, it is reasonable to hypothesize that Capcom’s mysterious game will be presented shortly, with the first thought obviously going to the The Game Awards 2023 in Decemberwhich would represent a perfect showcase.