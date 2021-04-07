Joaquín Caparrós, Utrera coach and current Armenia coach, defended the innocence of Cádiz footballer Juan Cala against accusations of racism with the Valencian player Diakhaby. “You have to give him the presumption of innocence, I know Cala on a personal level. Nowadays audios are taken from everything and nothing has come out, “he said in statements to Radio Sevilla.

“I haven’t trained Cala, but I know him quite a bit and I know what he is appreciated in all the locker rooms he’s been in. He is a great boy and has already given his explanations. I personally believe him “, Caparrós added.

The Utreran coach affirmed that he never saw racism in Spain, in whose football he has directed almost twenty teams: “I have coached many different groups in Spanish soccer and there has been no racism. In our football there is no racism, as I have been able to see in the teams in which I have been “.