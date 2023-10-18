“Somatrogon is a great result, after years of commitment and research we have managed to develop an innovative treatment for children with growth hormone (GH) deficiency. Like Pfizer we are thrilled to have managed to innovate the standard of care and being able to offer a new therapeutic option in line with our aim: innovations that change patients’ lives”. Barbara Capaccetti, medical director of Pfizer, told Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of the presentation today in Rome of somatrogon, the therapeutic innovation developed by Pfizer indicated for the treatment of growth hormone (GH) deficiency in pediatric age with weekly administration.

“What drives us every day in our work – underlines Capaccetti – is to put the patient at the centre, not only by developing drugs and vaccines but also new therapeutic approaches. As in this case with an administration, no longer daily but weekly, which can improve the quality of life of young patients and their parents”.

“We have reached this goal after 35 years and a robust randomized Phase 3 study – concludes the Medical Director of Pfizer – which compared somatogron with somatropin, the latter being standard daily therapy to date, and an endpoint which enrolled over 224 patients. The new long-active growth hormone has demonstrated the same efficacy in terms of growth speed as somatropin with a comparable efficacy and safety profile.”