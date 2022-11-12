Lula’s team puts Bolsonaro’s nomination in check and articulates to postpone election to the presidency

The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), defended the appointment of economist Ilan Goldfajn to the presidency of the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank). Fala came after the president-elect team Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) act to stop the election.

🇧🇷I consider someone capable, experienced and who has provided good services to the country. So, I see your statement as appropriate. Will represent Brazil well”, Pacheco told journalists on Friday night (11.Nov.2022).

Earlier, former minister Guido Mantega confirmed that he had sent a request to postpone the IDB elections to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The issue, according to him, was dealt with with Lula.

Mantega said he had heard complaints from Latin American economic authorities about the “forwarding” of the election in the IDB and the lack of negotiation for the candidacy of Goldfajn, nominated by the government of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the post. The election is scheduled for November 20.

“I am not saying that Ilan is a bad candidate, but Bolsonaro tried to deliver another coup: to create a fait accompli and make a president of the IDB, in my view, in a wrong way, because they did not negotiate with Argentina, with Peru, with Colombia, with Uruguay”said Mantega in an interview with GloboNews🇧🇷

In the assessment of the former minister, Goldfjan “no support from anyone”🇧🇷 And completed: “Countries don’t like the Bolsonaro government and the way it handles things”🇧🇷

the IDB

The IDB is an international financial organization based in Washington, USA. Since 1959, when it was created, it has been working to finance economic, social and institutional development projects, in addition to promoting trade integration between Latin American and Caribbean countries.

The presidency of the bank is provisionally held by Honduran Reina Irene Mejía Chacón. She took over in September, after the bank’s board voted to dismiss the then president, American Mauricio Claver-Carone.

Appointed by former US President Donald Trump, Claver-Carone was fired after an independent investigation by the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell indicated the IDB chief’s involvement with an employee. He would have authorized 2 pay raises for her in a short period.

The financial institution has never been chaired by a Brazilian.