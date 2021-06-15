Covid, Burioni: “Soon vaccines according to the zodiac sign”

Virologist Roberto Burioni again criticizes the government and CTS on the chaos of anti-Covid vaccines and this time chooses irony to underline the communication disaster of the authorities, health and non-health.

On his Twitter profile, in fact, the expert wrote: “Coming soon vaccines according to the zodiac sign. And for the recall? Obviously, you look at the ascendant. And if anyone has doubts he is a no-vax ”.

Coming soon vaccines according to the zodiac sign. And for the recall? Obviously, you look at the ascendant. And if anyone has any doubts, he is a no-vax. – Roberto Burioni (@RobertoBurioni) June 15, 2021

Already in recent days, the virologist had criticized the government and CTS for the lack of communications after the stop of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the under 60s and the decision to inoculate a different vaccine to young people who had received the first dose of the Anglo-Swedish serum.

In an interview with TPI, moreover, Burioni had declared: “You can make any choice, if obviously you are convinced of something, but you must first communicate it”, underlining that the contradictory decisions on AstraZeneca have ended up frightening those who “until yesterday had more trust in the system ”for the“ joy of the no-vax ”.

