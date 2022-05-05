About 600 employees of the productive and administrative sector are to be fired from the Caoa Chery factory, located in Jacareí, in the interior of São Paulo. The information was communicated this Thursday (May 5, 2022) to the Metalworkers Union of São Jose dos Campos and Region.

The union’s president, Weller Gonçalves, stated that the employees are on paid leave due to a layoff (suspension of employment contracts) approved in February.

“The factory is 100% stopped and, in this sense, the workers are on paid leave as the company has not signed the layoff agreement since March 2022”said during Press conference held this Thursday (May 5th).

According to a statement from the automaker, the unit will undergo a “remodeling process” for adapting production stages and manufacturing new hybrid or 100% electric products. The change in the Jacareí plant—opened in 2014—will follow the parameters already adopted at the Caoa automaker in the city of Anápolis (GO). Here’s the intact (70 KB) of text.

“For the changes to take place effectively, CAOA CHERY informs the temporary stoppage of the factory in Jacareí (SP). The suspension of activities aims to adjust the plant’s production processes to new models with hybrid and electric technologies, aiming at the modernization and updating of production lines “, says the company’s statement. The remodeling process is expected to last until 2025.

The automaker reported that it is in “negotiation with representatives of the Metalworkers Union of São José dos Campos and region for the definition of a supplementary compensation package, in addition to the regular payment of legal severance payments, in line with its commitment to respect workers“.

The president of the Metalworkers Union said that the category does not agree with the closing of the factory and that it will gather the employees for the beginning of a political campaign against the end of the operation.

According to Gonçalves, when the company arrived in Jacareí, it announced, together with the mayor, councilors and deputies, that it was going to create 4,000 jobs. “And then the company leaves and everything is ok? So, we are going to demand a position from the mayor of Jacareí, Izaias Santana [PSDB]we will demand a position from the Chamber, the government of the State of São Paulo and the President of the Republic”he said.

The union president said that, in a meeting with Caoa Chery on the morning of this Thursday (May 5th), he proposed some alternatives to avoid the dismissal of employees.

Paid leave in the month of May;

Layoff (Suspension of employment contract) for 5 months, from June to October with 3 months of stability on return to work until January.

In addition, the Union must negotiate other rights at the meeting scheduled with the company for the next Tuesday (May 10th).

SUSPENSION OF CONTRACTS

In the month of February, the metallurgists of Caoa Chery, in Jacareí, approved the proposal presented by the company for the implementation of the layoff. However, the appeal is conditioned to the company accepting the payment of the 13th salary to workers who have their contract temporarily suspended.

According to the Union, the automaker’s proposal proposes 52 days of layoffs that can be terminated or extended according to the scenario in the industrial market, in addition to 60 days of stability during and after returning to work and payment of 100% of the net salary.

At the press conference this Thursday (May 5th), the president of the Union said that the proposal was signed by the category and that the company did not return the agreement. “I mean, she was already planning to do that. [demissão dos funcionários] and presented the layoff proposal, which was approved by the workers, to not have the workers inside the factory unit”he said.

THE Power 360 contacted Caoa Chery’s press office to obtain information about the layoff, but until the publication of this text there was no response. The space remains open for demonstrations.