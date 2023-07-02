Controversy over Vittorio Sgarbi’s speech at Maxxi in Rome | VIDEO

Vulgarity, insults, profanity and sexist jokes: there is controversy over the show put on by Culture Undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi during the opening night of the Summer at the Maxxi in Rome.

The story dates back to last June 21 when the president of the Roman museum, Alessandro Giuli, organized a face-to-face between Vittorio Sgarbi precisely and the singer Morgan.

Thus begins Sgarbi’s show which, as usual, indulges in jokes and vulgarity. Questioned by Morgan about his sexual life, Sgarbi at one point states: “Houellebecq says that there is a moment in life in which we know only one organ: the c *** o”.

And again: “The c***o is an organ of knowledge, that is, of penetration, it serves to understand”. Then: “After the age of 60, you discover that there are also other organs, such as the colon, the pancreas, the prostate. I didn’t know what the fuck this prostate was, never met, at a certain point around 67 the prostate appears and you have to deal with this shitty bitch whore you’ve never met in your life. The f *** goes away and the prostate arrives ”.

When asked how many women he has had, the Undersecretary of Culture replies “avalanche” adding that he does not have “a bird meter, so I don’t know, but I can answer you with my friend Califano: but you want to give me three a month ? I’m just a medium small small”.

Furthermore, during the evening, the art critic receives a phone call from a stranger who begins to insult in front of everyone: “Hello? Who the f*** are you? Horned”.

Some Maxxi employees, embarrassed by the evening, wrote a letter to President Giuli asking him to protect the museum’s dignity.

Giuli, as far as we learn, would have met them to discuss their protest. contacted byHandlethe museum employees said they were exploited: their intent, in fact, was not to question the president but only to underline the inappropriateness of the evening.

It is no coincidence that some passages of the evening were cut from the live broadcast on the museum’s Youtube channel, while they are still visible on the social by Vittorio Sgarbi.

Meanwhile, the oppositions are asking for the intervention of the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, and the resignation of the undersecretary, who replies that he has no intention of leaving his post: “So shall we censor Pasolini and Battisti?”.