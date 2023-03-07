Taking advantage of the lack of flights located at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), the Municipality of Tultepec agreed with the federal government to use the airspace for two hours so that cantoya balloons could be raised!

Emmanuel Reyes, director of Development of Pyrotechnics of the City Council, explained that they agreed with the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) that the balloons would be elevated to a maximum height of 100 meters, with distance routes of 250 meters.

ANDthe show took place on Sunday, from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., on the occasion of the Tultepec International Pyrotechnics Fair.

“It was achieved that upon request, obviously, the AFAC He will grant us airspace for two hours to be able to continue carrying out this tradition.

“Also, they did not have as many flights that could pass at those times and, therefore, it did not affect it either,” Reyes told REFORMA.