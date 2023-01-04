Walther Lozada was one of the renowned composers from Piurawho created a series of songs to be performed by the musical group Armonía 10. One of these was precisely the so-called “Cantinero de Piura”, which today is sung by one of the members of the new musical orchestra Walther Lozada y Orquesta, founded by the family of the composer from Piura, who died last July 2022. Since 1988 the music has been sung by the group Armonía 10 and today it is also sung by the new group Walther Lozada and orchestra.

According to the son of the deceased, Arturo Lozada Silupu, “Cantinero de Piura” is one of his father’s compositions in 1988, who was inspired by a bolero called “Cantinero de Cuba”, by the singer-songwriter and composer Arturo Pareja Obregón, to adapt it to this song that is one of the most popular and highly requested by the Piurano and national public.

Walther Lozada composed the song “Cantinero de Piura”, to be sung in Armonía 10. Photo: composition LR/Armonía 10 Instagram

In one of the lines the phrase is heard: “Piura bartender, Piura, Piura/only drink beer to forget”.

Lozada Silupú said that, after the composition of the music, her father appointed the great Percy Chaponay to be the interpreter. However, today, the new musical group Walther Lozada continues to delight its followers under the intonation of Martín Pérez. Meanwhile, in the group of Armonía 10 it is interpreted by Carlos Cueto.