CANTIERE EUROPA – Policies for EU competitiveness: perspectives for 2024-2029 is underway, the project promoted by the Institute for Competitiveness (I-Com) which aims to create a hub of ideas where decision makers, business representatives, experts and Italian associations can meet with the aim of presenting to the new European institutions the strategic vision of the Italian system for the next mandate (2024-2029) of the European Parliament and Commission.

The launch event entitled “ROME-BRUSSELS, THE WAY BACK. The contribution of the Italian system to the construction of the new Europe”, which was held today in Rome at the headquarters of the European Commission Representation in Italy, was attended by the President of I-Com Stefano da Empoli, the Head of Cabinet of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy Federico Eichberg, the Advisor to the President of the Council of Ministers Renato Loiero, the Head of Cabinet of the Ministry of University and Research Marcella Panucci, the Head of the Political Sector of the European Commission Representation in Italy Luca Pierantoni, the Head of Cabinet of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security Mario Antonio Scino. The meeting was moderated by Giorgio Rutelli, Deputy Director of Adnkronos, media partner of the initiative.

The project aims to develop and pool the orientations and policy ideas of the Italian social, associative and entrepreneurial system, involving the main economic and political subjects in a comparison that will develop around the two poles in which I-Com is present: Rome and Brussels.

A series of closed-door events between September and December will involve the new members of the Parliament, the European Commission and the cabinets of interest on three thematic drivers: Industrial Policies, Strategic Autonomy and Digital Transformation; Energy and Sustainability Policies; Research, Innovation and Skills Policies. The outputs of the meetings will flow into a report that will be preliminarily discussed with the Italian institutions and that will finally be officially presented and released in Brussels.

“From Rome to Brussels and then back to Rome: competitiveness is a crucial issue for the new mandate of the European institutions and Italy must finally play a leading role. This is demonstrated by the work of former Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who has just presented the report on the competitiveness of the European economy commissioned by Ursula von der Leyen. However, placing competitiveness at the center of what will in fact be the political program of the new European legislature requires continuous discussion between policy makers and representatives of industry and civil society,” said President Stefano da Empoli. “This is where the Cantiere Europa project starts, with the aim of contributing to the dialogue between Italy and Europe, bringing the requests of the national productive world to Brussels before the game is over and then there is nothing else to do but limit the damage of any wrong decisions. To paraphrase Aldo Moro, we hope for preventive convergences between Italy and the European Union but to do so we must first gather and advance Italian interests in good time, taking into account the possible room for maneuver in Europe.”