Starting yesterday and lasting until the 10th of September, the shuttle bus between the N-340 and Playa Cantarriján will be ferrying beachgoers.

This service has run every summer since 2008 in order to prevent private cars driving down to the beach through what is a protected natural area; ie, The Natural Area of ​​the Cliffs of Maro Cerro-Gordo. In fact, the area was declared an Protected Natural Area in 1989.

Obviously, staff from the beach bars down on the beach and delivery drivers do not have access restricted and are free to use the access lane.

Last year, despite the pandemic, a total of 36,000 passengers used the service between June and September 2020, which was only 2,500 passenger fewer than the pre-covid year of 2019.

It’s not only about protecting the flora and fauna but also it is a case of safety in the case of an emergency because with scores of cars parked down there or moving along the access track, emergency vehicles would lose precious time getting somebody to a hospital or even giving first aid to somebody on the beach.

The shuttle runs between nine in the morning until nine in the evening with between 10 and 15 minutes between services.

From Monday to Friday there are two buses; one with 17 seats and the other 33, but on weekends two more buses are used. However, when August arrives there will be four buses running every day of the week.

The fare is two euros return (there are no single tickets). However, if you wish to only use your ticket to return to the main road (because you wanted to walk down), you can use the other half of the ticket on a different day.

Lastly, those people who have mobility problems and have disabled, parking passes can access the beach in their private vehicle.

(News: Herradura, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)