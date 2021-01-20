Eddy Ayala Pingo, founding musician of the northern orchestra Cantaritos de Oro, died on the afternoon of January 19 after complications in his health from the coronavirus.

The eldest of the Ayala Pingo brothers was delicate health for weeks to the cope with the disease. Through social media, the family asked to pray for his health.

However, he could not fight the disease and ceased to exist in his native Piura. his brother Raúl communicated on Facebook the news of the unfortunate death.

“What deep pain you leave, brother Eddy Ayala Pingo, in our hearts and in our families. You were a great example in music and founder of our musical group ”, wrote the singer.

Thank you for the teachings you gave us. Now you are next to our dear parents, Francisco and Maria, and our brother Anthony. God wanted it, so God welcome you into his holy kingdom, “he added.

Friends and colleagues of the founder of the group spoke out for the death. The official page of Serrano Heart he regretted the musician’s departure.

“One of the pillars and references of northern cumbia in our country has left us. May God have it in his holy glory to Eddy Ayala (Founder of Cantaritos de Oro). We urge our friends and followers to abide by the measures and do not lower our guard ”, reads his Facebook post.

Agua Marina says goodbye to the founder of Cantaritos de Oro

The cumbia group, through their social networks, dedicated some heartfelt words of farewell to Eddy Ayala, the founder of Cantaritos de Oro.

“We want to send our most heartfelt condolences for the death of Don Eddy Ayala Pingo, founder of the Cantaritos de Oro group. May God give strength to his brothers, wife, children and family in this moment of pain,” reads his publication of Agua Marina Facebook.

Armonía 10 dedicates farewell message to founder of Cantaritos de Oro

The northern group sent its condolences to the relatives of Eddy Ayala Pingo, after the news of his death was announced.

“The Armonía 10 family expresses its most sincere condolences to the Ayala Pingo family and our musical brothers from Cantaritos de Oro, for the irreparable loss of Eddy Ayala Pingo,” wrote the cumbia orchestra on their social networks.

