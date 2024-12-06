This Saturday and Sunday Cantabria will be on orange alert (significant risk) for coastal phenomena and yellow (risk) for wind, rain and snowfall. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) will first activate, at 6:00 a.m., the yellow coastal warning on the coast, which starting at 9:00 it will turn orange and will also remain on Sunday.

Regarding the yellow notice, this Saturday it will be activated by rains in the center and valley of Villaverdeat midnight, and by wind on the coast (starting at 8:00 a.m.) and in Cantabria del Ebro (at 12:00 p.m.).

SNOW FALLS

All these notices will remain active throughout the entire day on Sunday, which will also begin the alert for snowfall in Liébana, Cantabria del Ebro and the center and valley of Villaverde.

For this weekend, snow accumulations of up to five centimeters in 24 hours -more likely in the last part of the day-, with a level decreasing to 800-900 meters; and rains of 40 liters per square meter in 12 hours.

WIND

In the interior, northwest winds of up to 80 kilometers per hour are also expected; and on the coast gusts of 62 to 74 kilometers per hour (force 8) and occasionally 75 to 88 km/h (force 9) offshore, with waves of up to eight meters.

On Sunday it will ease to 51 to 62 km/h (force 7), with combined northwest seas of seven meters decreasing throughout the day to five meters.

PREVENTIVE DEVICE

Given this forecast from the AEMET, the Santander City Council will activate the usual preventive device for maritime storms, which includes the closure to traffic and pedestrians of the final section of Manuel García Lago Avenueas well as the closure of the minizoo.

The Councilor for Citizen Protection, Eduardo Castillo, has made a call for prudence and responsibility of citizensto whom it recommends following the instructions of the emergency services to avoid approaching areas exposed to waves.

In addition, he assured that the municipal device may vary or be prolonged depending on the evolution of the storm and he thanked the citizen protection bodies for their work.