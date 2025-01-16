María José Sáenz de Buruagapresident of the autonomous community of Cantabria, has led a tour of Mexico to promote investments from this country in its region. In various meetings he has emphasized the tax benefits offered by his administration and has promoted the real estate, auto parts and agribusiness sectors as areas of opportunity.

Cantabria is a close geography for the political sign that currently governs Mexico. Andrés Manuel López Obradorformer president and main promoter of his successor Claudia Sheinbaum, is a personal friend of Miguel Ángel Revilla, who was president of Cantabria between 2003 and 2011, and later between 2015 and 2023. Sáenz, current president of the PP, expressed in her presentations before entrepreneurs who currently have more than 100 businesses in Cantabria exporting products and services to Mexico.

“We have resources, we have capabilities, we have extraordinary talent and, most importantly, we have a regional project to channel and take advantage of that enormous potential,” he assured. “We have a public and concerted network of 367 educational centers, three public hospitals and a professional training offer recognized as one of the best in our country,” he said.

He also mentioned the relevance of the expansion of the Aguayo Hydroelectric Power Plant, the green hydrogen warehouse promoted by Enagás and Repsol in Polanco, as well as the La Pasiega Logistics Center, which “It will be a pole of attraction for future industrial and logistical developments”.









The search for Mexican investments by Spanish communities is a shared strategy. In recent months, the Community of Madrid and the Generalitat of Catalonia have done the same. The trigger for these tours is that there is a growing appetite among Mexican investors for business in Spain. A shift also brought about by certain policies of the Mexican Government that generate concern among local businesses, especially in terms of legal security. In Cantabria, for example, Mexican investment is present in the Cabártela Nature Park cable car, which is one of the most important tourist attractions in the region.

“Here there is a community, not first, second or third, but of the fourth generation of Spaniards, of course, but of very important Cantabrians, who have been the driving force of the business development of this country,” said Sáenz in interviews with the media. Mexico City. He added that Cantabria is “small in size, but infinite in attractions”, and that firms from the autonomous region are interested in reaching Mexico due to connectivity with the United States and Latin America. «We must strengthen and strengthen these ties of economic collaboration; Mexico is very connected to the United States, and Spain is the gateway to Europe,” he pointed out.