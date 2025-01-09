Cantabria, Euskadi and Galicia, on orange warning due to strong storms with waves of seven meters

The communities of Galicia, Cantabria and Euskadi continue this Thursday with an orange warning (significant risk) due to strong maritime storms that will leave waves of up to seven meters, reports the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) on its website.

Galicia has activated the orange level in the provinces of A Coruña and Pontevedra due to southwest winds of 62 to 74 km/h (force 8), occasionally 75 to 88 km/h (force 9) and combined sea from the west with waves of 5 to 7 meters; In Lugo there is a yellow level (risk) due to the combination of the west or northwest and waves between 4 to 5 meters.

In Cantabria there is an alert for a storm offshore with winds from the west of 62 to 74 km/h (force 8) and waves of 5 to 7 meters, while in the Basque Country, the orange warning affects the coast of the provinces of Vizcaya and Guipúzcoa with west winds of 62 to 74 km/h (force 8) and waves of 5 to 7 meters.

The Meteorological Agency warns that the orange warning will be activated between 6:00 and 13:00 peninsular time.

In Aragon, Asturias, Catalonia and the Valencian Community there is a yellow warning for adverse coastal phenomena with waves up to 5 meters and strong gusts of wind that will range between 70 and 80 kilometers per hour.

With the orange alert there is a significant meteorological risk, with a certain degree of danger for usual activities, and with the yellow alert there is no meteorological risk for the population in general, although there is for some specific activity.