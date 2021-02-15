Cantabria, Asturias, Galicia and Castilla y León have asked the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, to suspend the inclusion of the wolf in the List of Wild Species in the Special Protection Regime (Lespre) and have committed to working with the Ministry to update the Iberian Wolf Conservation and Management Strategy.

This is what the respective councilors of each community have done in the telematic meeting that this afternoon they have held with Ribera, which, as recognized by the head of Rural Development, Livestock, Fisheries, Food and Environment, Guillermo Blanco (PRC), they have not managed to get that commitment out of him to backtrack on the declaration of the wolf as a kind of special protection.

However, he does consider that it now appears the Ministry has accepted the “Need for dialogue” on the wolf that, according to the counselor, the northern communities raised from the beginning but that “there has not been” until now, just as there has not been – he has said – a scientific criterion that supports the decision to include the wolf as a species vulnerable.

The four communities have proposed to the minister to start what, in her opinion, would be to start “The house at its base”This is to begin with the reform and updating of the Iberian wolf conservation and management strategy to reach at least one conclusion on the state of this species before making a decision. Blanco has indicated that this study of the state of the wolf is the one that would have to say whether or not the inclusion of the species in the Lespre corresponds or not.

Distrust of improvisation



The counselor believes that a “space” and “time for dialogue” will be opened between the Ministry and the autonomous communities and is “expectant” that said “dialogue as a new strategic plan“About the wolf and that” in the meantime no decisions are made “or that the inclusion of the wolf in the Lespre is published” unexpectedly “. Although he trusts this dialogue, Blanco has warned that, if there is not, Cantabria will go to court because it will defend the sector “tooth and nail.” “But I hope that before using our nails and teeth, we use our tongue, dialogue,” he said.

The counselor has recognized that the path of the courts is not only “long” but that it is “not to anyone’s taste” because it is going “against the State” when the autonomous communities are also State. “It is going state against state,” he pointed out.

For her part, Minister Ribera has asked these four autonomous communities to identify the problems generated by the decision to include all Iberian wolf populations in the list. In addition, the vice president explained that with the same objective it will work with Professional Agrarian Organizations, NGOs, academic institutions and rural development organizations.

“Farmers cannot bear on their shoulders the costs of a common natural heritage, which in this case is the wolf, so it is necessary to provide the sector with sufficient resources and a framework of legal certainty, which we can only achieve with a comparable structure in all autonomous communities, “defended the minister during the meeting.