Returnal He knew how to do things well to create an experience that lovers of difficulty enjoyed, although this caused that not everyone received the game so happily.

Once it came to Playstation 5 some failures were reported that warranted the implementation of a new patch, although before its arrival the gamers they discovered a curious secret.

When connecting a keyboard to the console, Returnal it allowed you to cheat and do various things, from obtaining all the weapons to returning to the ship with all your progress intact.

The review bombing it was not enough for Returnal went to the bottom of the reviews, but the studio in charge worked on a patch to fix many bugs that could cause negative reactions.

Before it was officially implemented, the youtuber TheRandomizer posted a video where he revealed that by connecting a keyboard to the PS5 you could enter commands to cheat on Returnal.

Thanks to this accessory, you could get any weapon simply by pressing Shift + Control + Alt and a number, which already provides a huge advantage over enemies.

It was also possible to return to the ship while preserving your game progress, including your weapon level, health, and collected obolites.

Returnal patch removed this feature

It appears that the Housemarque team forgot to disable the functionality of these commands, but the most recent patch corrected the problem and now they can no longer be used.

From what we’ve seen, many players experienced issues with this new version of the game, so please take your precautions before downloading the update.

It seems that these codes can still work if you have not updated and if you disconnect your PlayStation 5 from the internet, but that victory would not have any glory.

