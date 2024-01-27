













However, it is necessary to highlight that it is the Japanese version. Something to remember is that this reissue will be available from day one through Xbox Game Pass.

Obviously, this video has a good dose of spoilers about the beginning of Persona 3 Reload. So those who want to be surprised should exercise a little caution.

But it's just the beginning of a bigger adventure, so we don't doubt that there will be those willing to take the risk. Comments from players praise the evolution of the graphics of this title, whose original version came out on PlayStation 2 in 2006.

Fountain: Atlus.

The following year a new version came out, Persona 3 Feson the same console, and in 2009 it was the turn of Persona 3 Portable for PlayStation Portable.

Although this title had some graphical improvements, none of them were of the level that can be seen in Persona 3 Reload.

Other players point out that this remake is much more updated than expected, and there is no shortage of those who hope that more people will now give this Atlus RPG a chance.

There are those who highlight that despite the jump from the PS2 to more modern systems, the atmosphere of Persona 3 Reload is the same or very similar, which reflects the care that the team took behind this reissue.

Fountain: Atlus.

According to the schedule, its release date will be February 2, 2024 worldwide. That day it will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store; less and less is missing.

