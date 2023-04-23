After more than a decade of being in operation, the changes that the whatsapp app over the years they are notorious, so much so that it is far from just the instant messaging application that was launched in 2009.

Under this framework, one of the most important elements in the real-time messaging platform of Goal is the profile picturethat is why in this note we will tell you the reasons why it may not appear in the contacts that you have added.

As we mentioned before, today messaging applications are far from being what they were at first, because now, in addition to allowing you to send and receive text messages, these apps make it possible to send and receive photos, videos, files and more.

The capacity of the real-time messaging application has evolved over the years to the point that it is currently used for all kinds of activities, from social to work.

In this context, we will immediately tell you the reasons why the profile photo of your contacts may not appear in the Meta messaging app.

Why don’t you get the profile picture of your contacts on WhatsApp?

First of all, you should know that there are several reasons why you do not see the profile photos of someone you have in the WhatsApp electronic application, and it does not only happen because they have blocked you.

It does not have you registered

I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but in your WhatsApp account settings you’ll see the option to choose who can see your profile photo, so if another person set your account so that only your contacts can see the imageif you do not see this photo in the contact, possibly that person has not added you to their Meta app account.

hides your profile picture

As we mentioned before, WhatsApp has a privacy option that allows its users to choose who can see their profile photos, so it may If this photograph does not appear, it is because that Internet user is hiding it from you personally Or, well, you have your account set up so no one can see it.

He doesn’t have a profile picture

Likewise, as WhatsApp users, Meta allows people to delete your profile pictureswhich can be done when editing said image where you must click on the trash can icon to delete said image.

they blocked you

Finally, one of the most frequent reasons why some people do not see their contacts’ profile photos is that blockedalthough this element is not the only one that makes it visible, but also other types of information, such as the double check.