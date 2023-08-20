Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

A couple wanted to fulfill a dream and gave birth to their daughter in the Caribbean. Since then, the family has been stuck in paradise.

Grenada – A couple from the United Kingdom says they are trapped in a nightmare: Iuliia Gurzhii wanted to raise their child while they were on holiday together an island in the Caribbean bring into the world. But now her newborn daughter does not get a passport due to the location of the birth. The family is stuck on the island of St. Lucia, the authorities would let them down. Most recently, a father faced jail after a vacation for making a mistake while snorkeling.

Iuliia Gurzhii and her husband Clive, from Tameside in England, “feel like prisoners,” they tell the British Mirror. The two left home and traveled to Rodney Bay, St. Lucia to help Iuliia achieve her dream of having the most “natural” birth possible on the beach. They also left their first daughter with an aunt because her passport could not be renewed in time.

Couple gives birth to child on dream vacation – authorities refuse to issue passport

But the birth didn’t go as planned. Their daughter Louisa was born in the middle of the sea on April 23, 2023, while the parents were on a boat bound for St. Lucia. A few days later they wanted to register their child upon arrival. But being born at sea brought with it bureaucratic problems. The hospital did not want to register Louisa’s birth because she was more than 24 hours old.

The child was to be born on a Caribbean island. Instead, the birth took place on a boat. (symbol photo) © IMAGO / robertharding

“We went to the registry office and filled out the forms for a birth certificate,” continues Clive. After a few weeks, the response was: “There was nothing they could do because the baby wasn’t born in the hospital and nobody witnessed the birth.” required.

Couple stranded in Caribbean with newborn: ‘Can’t stop crying’

At the end of June, the family finally had to take a boat to the Caribbean island of Grenada because a severe storm was raging on St. Lucia. There, the British consulate instructed the couple to take a DNA test to provide evidence of their daughter. Since the test, the couple is still waiting for the results. “I can not stop crying. It’s traumatizing,” Iuliia describes the situation. She has sleepless nights because of the stress of not being able to go home to her daughter, who is being cared for by an aunt.

The couple feel helpless and now have a debt of around 6,000 pounds (approx. 7,000 euros) in their account. “The Foreign Office keeps calling us and asking if we have anything new for them. They’re supposed to help us get out of here,” Clive said Mirror. A spokesman for the office the Mirror meanwhile said the family has been offered support. (nz)