During the month of June, the heat has broken record in temperatures it has achieved in the country. In different parts of the country, heat strokes have hit the inhabitants who have resorted to electrical appliances, such as fans and coolers, to make it more bearable Extreme weather.

However, for many, It has not been enough to have fans, but they are looking to acquire an air conditioner, although these devices are usually expensive, that is why people interested in acquiring one and who are affiliated with the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), could help you to buy it.

With this new credit Mejoravit Repara, the beneficiary You have a variety of options that will allow you to cope with the hot seasonbecause with the loan the worker’s home can be repaired, expanded or improved, this without damaging the structure, including installing the air-conditioning to cope with this increase in heat.

With this financing, Infonavit offers a fixed annual interest rate of 10%lower than that of any credit card or personal loan from a bank, so that at solve the heat problem No more debt is generated.

Credit characteristics

-Credit from 9 thousand 461 to 37 thousand 844 pesos (without exceeding 90% of the amount in your Housing Subaccount)

-Fixed annual interest rate of 10 percent

-Term to pay from 1 to 5 years, you choose

-The sum of your age plus the credit term must be a maximum of 75 years for women and 70 years for men

According to the Institute, the resources granted by the financing will be delivered in two cards, one will be will deposit 80 percent of the amount of the loan to make purchases from more than 2,300 businesses with authorized transfers, while, in another, it will be the remaining 20 percent for cash availability to pay for labor.

You only need to enter or register at My Infonavit Account (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx) for:

-Know the approximate amount of your credit

-Accept the consultation to the credit bureau

-Choose the term that suits you best

-Complete the modules of the Know More to Decide Better course

-Integrate your documentation

-Choose how you want to start your process: a) Self-service from My Infonavit Account, b) At the nearest Infonavit Service Center (Cesi). Schedule your appointment

It is important that the worker does not forget to notify his company that you are requesting a loan, since he must confirm your process or acknowledge the Withholding Notice.