In a context of increasing costs in all spheres of life, entertainment is no exception, and streaming platforms for series and movies have not been immune to this phenomenon in the last year. An example of this is Netflixone of the most popular applications in this category, which has implemented changes to their subscription policies.

It is very common that in a fortnight we have to pay for many bills, rent, car, electricity, water, internet and on top of that, streaming services. If you can’t stand the fortnight or the end of the month, also you can change your payment date for the Netflix serviceto give relief to your economy.

Changing the payment date of the Netflix bill allows you to make the payment when you can, or in the week or fortnight that you think is most convenient for your income, without really affecting your pocket. Of course, it is a payment that has to be made, but moving it allows you to make it through the month without so many bills on top of you.

Step by step to change the Netflix payment date

1. Access your Netflix account through the web version, since it is not possible to make this modification from mobile devices, tablets or televisions. Log in and select the “Account” option located at the top right of the screen.

2. Among the various options available, scroll down until you find “Membership and Billing” and click on it.

3. Then select “Change billing day“, where you will find all the information related to this modification. Simply choose a new payment date that suits your needs.

Netflix has allowed its users to customize the payment date for their subscriptions.

It is essential to keep in mind that when making this change, Netflix will apply a prorated charge to your bank account based on the days that have passed since the last payment until the date you have selected as the new payment date. In other words, a proportional adjustment will be made based on your consumption.

When does the Netflix billing date start?

A few months ago, Netflix put an end to a commonly widespread practice: the exchange of passwords between users who do not reside in the same household. The American company announced that it would not allow account sharing in this way and took measures to enforce this policy.

This decision led to a notable decrease in the number of registered users, since each member of a household had to pay for their own subscription instead of sharing it. This increased monthly spending for users, particularly those who were already subscribed to one or more similar platforms.

It is important to note that Netflix will apply a prorated charge based on the number of days since the last charge until the new date selected. Theme photo: Unsplash.

In response to this situation, Netflix introduced two significant changes to its platform. The first and most visible was the introduction of a subscription plan with ads at a reduced price. The second, which benefited subscribers, was the ability to customize the payment date.

By default, charging for Netflix subscriptions begins the day a user subscribes and repeats every 30 days. However, users now have the option to delay or advance the payment date according to their preferences.